Invitation to Bid:
Walla Walla Public Schools, Jackson Contractor Group, and Architects West, are pleased to offer you the opportunity to propose upon
Walla Walla High School Renovation Project Bid Package 2 -
Infrastructure. Bids will be accepted for the following bid package items:
2.3A Cast-In-Place Concrete & Concrete Paving (Flatwork)
2.22A Plumbing & Mechanical Piping
2.26A Electrical/Communications/Safety & Security
2.31A Sitework/Site Demo/Asphalt Patch/Excavations/Backfill/
Compaction/Utilities
BID DATE AND TIME OF MARCH 5, 2020 AT 3:00PM PST IS FIRM.
Sealed bids are to be delivered by hand or postal mail to:
Walla Walla Public Schools, Attn: Dr. Wade Smith
364 South Park Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Bids received after this time will not be considered. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read at 3:00 p.m. on March 5th, 2020 at Walla Walla Public Schools office located at the address noted above.
PRE-BID CONFERENCE DATE AND TIME OF FEBRUARY 24th, 2020 AT 1:00 PM PST IS FIRM.
NON-Mandatory, but highly encouraged to attend. Please park on East end of campus and meet in front of Wenaha office trailer parked in NE corner of the campus.
The Contract Documents may be viewed at the following locations:
Abadan Regional Plan Center
Daily Journal of Commerce Plan Center, Seattle
Spokane Regional Plan Center
Tri-City Construction Council
Walla Walla Valley Plan Center
Architects West Electronic Plan Room URL:
Procore Via Jackson Contractor Group, Inc. (509) 524-8585
Bids are to be delivered in a sealed envelope utilizing bid form provided via postal mail, or hand delivered. No Bidder may withdraw their Bid for at least sixty (60) days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids, except as noted in the instructions to bidders. The owner and construction manager reserve the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive any formality or technicality submitted and to accept the proposal which best serves the interests of the Owner.
Bidders whose base bid amount will equal or exceed $300,000 will be required to furnish a bid bond (bid security or cashier’s check made payable to GC/CM) in the amount of 10% of the base bid for each bid package. Additionally, all Subcontractors who are awarded a contract over $300,000 shall provide a Performance & Payment bond from a qualified and acceptable surety for their contract amount.
Each bidder is required to have a valid State of Washington Contractor’s Registration/license in the proper classification. The Contractor shall comply with all fair labor practices, must meet the requirements of the State Statutes and must pay the prevailing rate of wages to workers performing labor in accordance with the Specifications and other contract documents.
Questions regarding this Invitation to Bid should be directed to
Rylan Oakland, Jackson Contractor Group, Inc. (509) 524-8585.
(Pub. Feb. 14 & 21, 2020)