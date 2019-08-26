Invitation to Bid:
Walla Walla Public Schools, Jackson Contractor Group (serving as GC/CM), and Architects West are pleased to offer you the opportunity to propose upon the first phase of the Walla Walla High School Renovations Project – The Walla Walla High School New Science Building. Bids will be accepted for the following bid package items:
1.1A Final Clean
1.3A Cast-In-Place Concrete Foundations & Concrete Paving (Flatwork)
1.3B Polished Concrete Finishing (Alternate #3 Only)
1.4A Masonry & Precast Arch. Concrete
1.5A Structural Steel Framing (Supply)
1.5B *Structural Steel Framing (Erection)
1.6A *Rough Carpentry
1.6B *Plastic Paneling (FRP)
1.7A Air Barrier and Building Envelope Testing
1.7B *Cold Fluid-Applied Waterproofing
1.7C Thermal Insulation
1.7D Fluid—Applied Membrane Air Barriers
1.7E Asphalt Shingles/Fascia/Roof Related Flashings/Soffits/
Gutters/Downspouts
1.8A *Doors/Frames/Hardware
1.8B Aluminum Storefronts/Glazing/ADA Operators
1.9A Gypsum Board
1.9B Ceramic Tiling
1.9C Acoustic Panel Ceilings
1.9D Flooring/Resilient Base & Accessories
1.9E Ext & Int. Paint/Water Repellants/Wall Coverings
1.10A *Div. 10 Specialties: Visual Display Surfaces/Panel Signage/
Plastic Toilet Compartments/Wall and Door
Protection/ Toilet Accessories/Fire Extinguishers &
Cabinets/Misc. Specialties
1.11A Residential Appliances (Supply Only)
1.12A *Roller Window Shades
1.12B Finish Carpentry/Casework/Countertops
1.21A Fire Sprinklers
1.22A Plumbing & Mechanical Piping
1.23A HVAC & Controls
1.26A Electrical, Communications, Safety & Security
1.31A Sitework/Site Demo/Asphalt Patch/Excavations/
Backfill/Compaction/Utilities
1.32A Landscaping & Irrigation
1.32B Chain Link Fencing & Gates
BID DATE AND TIME OF SEPTEMBER 19th, 2019
AT 3:00 PM PST IS FIRM.
Sealed bids are to be delivered to:
Walla Walla Public Schools, 364 Park Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Bids received after this time will not be considered. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read at 3 PM (PST) on September 19th, 2019 at Walla Walla Public Schools office located at the address noted above.
PRE-BID CONFERENCE DATE AND TIME OF SEPTEMBER 4th, 2019 AT 10:30 AM PST IS FIRM.
NON-Mandatory, but highly encouraged to attend. Please park on East end of campus and meet in front of Wenaha office trailer parked in NE corner of the campus.
The Contract Documents including the Invitation to Bid may be viewed at the following locations:
Abadan Regional Plan Center
Daily Journal of Commerce Plan Center, Seattle
Spokane Regional Plan Center
Tri-City Construction Council
Walla Walla Valley Plan Center
Architects West Electronic Plan Room URL:
Procore Via Jackson Contractor Group, Inc. (509) 524-8585
Bids are to be delivered in a sealed envelope utilizing bid form provided via postal mail, or hand delivered. No Bidder may withdraw their Bid for at least sixty (60) days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids, except as noted in the instructions to bidders. The owner and construction manager reserve the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any formality or technicality submitted and to accept the proposal which best serves the interests of the Owner.
Each bidder is required to have a valid State of Washington Contractor’s Registration/license in the proper classification. The Contractor shall comply with all fair labor practices, must meet the requirements of the State Statutes and must pay the Washington state prevailing rate of wages to workers performing labor in accordance with the Specifications and other contract documents.
Bidders whose base bid amount will equal or exceed $300,000 will be required to furnish a bid bond (bid security or cashier’s check made payable to GC/CM) in the amount of 10% of the base bid for each bid package and all Subcontractors who are awarded a contract over $300,000 shall provide a Performance & Payment bond from a qualified and acceptable surety for their contract amount.
Questions regarding this Invitation to Bid should be directed to:
Rylan Oakland – Jackson Contractor Group, Inc.; 509-524-8585
rylano@jacksoncontractorgroup.com (Pub. Aug. 26, Sept. 6 & 13, 2019)