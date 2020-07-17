Invitation to Bid:

Walla Walla Public Schools, Jackson Contractor Group, and Architects West, are pleased to offer you the opportunity to propose upon WALLA WALLA HIGH SCHOOL RENOVATION PROJECT, BID PACKAGE 3  – MAIN RENOVATIONS.  Bids will be accepted for the following bid

package items:

ITEM #    DESCRIPTION

3.1A    Interior Final Clean

3.2A    Hazardous Materials Abatement

3.2B    *Selective Demolition

3.3A    *Building Concrete Foundations

3.3B    Polished Concrete Finishing

3.4A    Masonry

3.5A    Structural Steel Framing (Supply)

3.5B    * Structural Steel Framing (Erection)

3.6A    *Rough Carpentry

3.6B    *Plastic Paneling

3.7A    Air Barrier and Building Envelope Testing

3.7B    *Cold Fluid-Applied Waterproofing (Damproofing)

3.7C    Thermal Insulation

3.7D    Fluid Applied Membrane Air Barriers

3.7E    Roofing & Metal Flashings

3.7F    Formed Metal Wall Panels

3.7G    *Fiber-Cement Siding

3.7H    *Roof Accessories

3.7I    *Expansion Control

3.8A    *Doors/Frames/Hardware

3.8B    Overhead Doors

3.8C    Storefronts/Aluminum Windows/Glazing

3.8D    *Structured-Polycarbonate-Panel Assemblies

3.9A    *Metal Stud Framing

3.9B    Gypsum Board

3.9C    Ceramic Tiling

3.9D    Acoustical Panel Ceilings

3.9E    *Stage Flooring

3.9F    Flooring

3.9G    Painting

3.10A    *Division 10 Specialties

3.10B    Folding Panel Partitions

3.10C    *Metal Lockers

3.11A    Food Service Equipment

3.11B    Projection Screens

3.11C    Theatrical Rigging Systems and Controls

3.11D    Portable Theatrical Lighting Equipment

3.11E    Portable Theatrical Seating and Risers

3.12A    Roller Window Shades

3.12B    Casework/Finish Carpentry/Countertops

3.13A    *Metal Building Systems

3.21A    Fire Protection

3.22A    Plumbing & Mechanical Piping

3.23A    HVAC & Controls

3.26A    Electrical

3.27A    Communications

3.28A    Safety & Security

3.31A    Earthwork/Utilities

3.32A    Chain Link Fences & Gates

3.32B    Landscaping

(Pub. July 10 & 17, 2020)