Invitation to Bid:
Walla Walla Public Schools, Jackson Contractor Group, and Architects West, are pleased to offer you the opportunity to propose upon WALLA WALLA HIGH SCHOOL RENOVATION PROJECT, BID PACKAGE 3 – MAIN RENOVATIONS. Bids will be accepted for the following bid
package items:
ITEM # DESCRIPTION
3.1A Interior Final Clean
3.2A Hazardous Materials Abatement
3.2B *Selective Demolition
3.3A *Building Concrete Foundations
3.3B Polished Concrete Finishing
3.4A Masonry
3.5A Structural Steel Framing (Supply)
3.5B * Structural Steel Framing (Erection)
3.6A *Rough Carpentry
3.6B *Plastic Paneling
3.7A Air Barrier and Building Envelope Testing
3.7B *Cold Fluid-Applied Waterproofing (Damproofing)
3.7C Thermal Insulation
3.7D Fluid Applied Membrane Air Barriers
3.7E Roofing & Metal Flashings
3.7F Formed Metal Wall Panels
3.7G *Fiber-Cement Siding
3.7H *Roof Accessories
3.7I *Expansion Control
3.8A *Doors/Frames/Hardware
3.8B Overhead Doors
3.8C Storefronts/Aluminum Windows/Glazing
3.8D *Structured-Polycarbonate-Panel Assemblies
3.9A *Metal Stud Framing
3.9B Gypsum Board
3.9C Ceramic Tiling
3.9D Acoustical Panel Ceilings
3.9E *Stage Flooring
3.9F Flooring
3.9G Painting
3.10A *Division 10 Specialties
3.10B Folding Panel Partitions
3.10C *Metal Lockers
3.11A Food Service Equipment
3.11B Projection Screens
3.11C Theatrical Rigging Systems and Controls
3.11D Portable Theatrical Lighting Equipment
3.11E Portable Theatrical Seating and Risers
3.12A Roller Window Shades
3.12B Casework/Finish Carpentry/Countertops
3.13A *Metal Building Systems
3.21A Fire Protection
3.22A Plumbing & Mechanical Piping
3.23A HVAC & Controls
3.26A Electrical
3.27A Communications
3.28A Safety & Security
3.31A Earthwork/Utilities
3.32A Chain Link Fences & Gates
3.32B Landscaping
(Pub. July 10 & 17, 2020)