INVITATION FOR BIDS
Walla Walla Regional Airport
Walla Walla, Washington
AIP Project No. 3-53-0083-0XX-2020
Project Name: FY 2020 Snow Removal Equipment Acquisition -
Articulated Wheel Loader
Bid Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 3:00 PM Local Time
Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, for improvements to the Walla Walla Regional Airport, Walla Walla, Washington, AIP Project No. 3-53-0083-0XX-2020 will be received by the Port of Walla Walla Administration Office located at 310 A Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until Tuesday March 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM, at which time said bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Project work consists of, but is not limited to the following:
Schedule 1 – FY 2020 Snow Removal Equipment Acquisition -
Articulated Wheel Loader
Contract Documents. Complete digital contract documents will be available from Quest Construction Data Network (Quest CDN) at www.questcdn.com beginning March 13, 2020. Interested parties may download the digital documents for a non-refundable fee of $15 by inputting Quest Project No. 6911246 on the Project Search page. Those downloading the contract documents electronically are personally responsible for verifying the completeness of contract documents received via download. Failure to download a complete set of digital contract documents will not be a factor considered in the evaluation of bids or form the basis for any bid protest. Please contact Quest CDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. In order to submit a responsive bid as a Prime Contractor and to receive all necessary addendum(s) for this project, you must be on the Planholder’s List, which requires the plans being downloaded from Quest CDN.
A copy of the contract documents may be examined, by the following method, beginning on March 13, 2020:
Walla Walla Regional Airport website. To view the document, go to
www.wallawallaairport.com, Doing Business, Request for
Proposals/ Qualifications. This copy is for review only.
Bid Conditions. The Bidder must supply all information required by the contract documents and must bid on all items presented. Bids must be completed and signed in space(s) provided on the enclosed blank bid schedule or the bid will be subject to rejection. Bids may be held by Port of Walla Walla for a period not to exceed 90 from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of evaluating bids prior to award of contract. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in the bids received.
Each Bidder is individually responsible for the careful examination of the site of the proposed Work, the Proposal Forms, Contract Forms, General Provisions, Special Provisions, Construction Safety & Phasing Plan, Wage Rates, Technical and Supplemental Specifications, Plans, and all requirements of the project. The failure or omission by any Bidder to do so shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its bid.
Bid Guarantee. A cashier’s check, a certified check, cash, or a bid bond (Surety bond) in the amount of 5 percent of the total bid (including any bid schedules and sales tax) shall accompany the proposal of each bidder. A check or bond shall be made payable to the “Port of Walla Walla”.
Performance Bond. The successful bidder agrees to furnish a performance bond for 100 percent of the Contract price. This bond will only be executed in connection with the award of a Contract to the successful bidder in order to secure fulfillment of all of the Contractor’s obligations under such Contract.
Payment Bond. The successful bidder agrees to furnish a payment bond for 100 percent of the Contract price. This bond will only be executed in connection with the award of a Contract to assure payment of all persons supplying labor and material in the execution of the work provided for in the Contract, as required by Washington state law.
Federal Requirements for Federally Funded Projects. This Project is being partially funded under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP). Contractors must comply with specific federally required provisions as listed herein and contained in the contract documents. The following federal provisions are incorporated in this solicitation by reference:
1. Affirmative Action (41 CFR part 60-4; Executive Order 11246)
2. Buy American Preference (49 USC § 50101)
3. Civil Rights – Title VI Assurance (49 USC § 47123; FAA Order 1400.11)
4. Debarment and Suspension (2 CFR part 180 (Subpart C), 2 CFR part 1200, DOT Order 4200.5)
5. Trade Restriction (49 USC § 50104; 49 CFR part 30)
6. Lobbying and Influencing Federal Employees (31 USC § 1352 –
Byrd Anti-Lobbying Amendment;
7. CFR part 200, Appendix II(J); 49 CFR part 20, Appendix A)
8. Procurement of Recovered Materials (2 CFR § 200.322; 40 CFR part 247; Solid Waste Disposal Act)
Civil Rights - Title VI Solicitation Notice. The Port of Walla Walla, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Federal Funding. This project is funded solely or in part with federal funds and is subject to Federal Contract Provisions. The award of the contract is subject to approval of the Federal Aviation Administration and availability of federal funding.
The proposed contract is contingent upon actual receipt by the Owner of adequate funds from the Federal Aviation Administration for the performance of the construction and installation of the airport improvements contemplated by the proposed contract. Any questions regarding bids are to be directed to:
Mead & Hunt, Inc., ATTN: Krista Hager
9600 NE Cascades Pkwy, Ste 100, Portland, OR 97220
Phone: 971-247-9005, Email: krista.hager@meadhunt.com
The Bid of any Contractor who has previously violated the terms of the Federal Labor Laws, and who has not been cleared of such violations, will not be honored. Also, any subcontractor under him under the same circumstance will not be accepted for this project.
Port of Walla Walla (Pub. March 22 & 29, 2020)