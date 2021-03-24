INVITATION FOR BIDS
Walla Walla Regional Airport / Snow Removal Equipment Building
Walla Walla, Washington
Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, for improvements to the Walla Walla Regional Airport, Walla Walla, Washington, AIP Project No. 3-53-0083-039-2021 will be received by the Port of Walla Walla Administration Office located at 310 A Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362, until Wednesday, March 31, 2021 3:00 PM Local Time, at which time said bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after the time fixed for the opening will not be considered.
Project work consists of: Construction of a 16,000 SQFT Snow Removal Equipment Building.
Contract Documents. Complete digital contract documents will be available from Quest Construction Data Network (Quest CDN) at www.questcdn.com beginning March 11, 2021. Interested parties may download the digital documents for a non-refundable fee of $20 by inputting Quest Project No.7609933 on the Project Search page. Those downloading the contract documents electronically are personally responsible for verifying the completeness of contract documents received via download. Failure to download a complete set of digital contract documents will not be a factor considered in the evaluation of bids or form the basis for any bid protest. Please contact Quest CDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. In order to submit a responsive bid as a Prime Contractor and to receive all necessary addendum(s) for this project, you must be on the Planholder’s List, which requires the plans being downloaded from Quest CDN.
A copy of the contract documents may be examined at the following location beginning on March 15, 2021:
1. Port of Walla Walla Administration Office. To view the documents at this location, call (509)525-3100 to schedule an appointment. This copy is for review only and may not leave the office nor be photocopied at this location.
Bid Conditions. The Bidder must supply all information required by the contract documents and must bid on all items presented. Bids must be completed and signed in space(s) provided on the enclosed blank bid schedule or the bid will be subject to rejection. Bids may be held by Port of Walla Walla for a period not to exceed 90 from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of evaluating bids prior to award of contract. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in the bids received.
Each Bidder is individually responsible for the careful examination of the site of the proposed Work, the Proposal Forms, Contract Forms, General Provisions, Special Provisions, Construction Safety & Phasing Plan, Wage Rates, Technical and Supplemental Specifications, Plans, and all requirements of the project. The failure or omission by any Bidder to do so shall in no way relieve any Bidder from any obligation with respect to its bid.
Bid Guarantee. A cashier’s check, a certified check, cash, or a bid bond (Surety bond) in the amount of 5 percent of the total bid (including any bid schedules and sales tax) shall accompany the proposal of each bidder. A check or bond shall be made payable to the “Port of Walla Walla”.
Performance Bond. The successful bidder agrees to furnish a performance bond for 100 percent of the Contract price. This bond will only be executed in connection with the award of a Contract to the successful bidder in order to secure fulfillment of all of the Contractor’s obligations under such Contract.
Payment Bond. The successful bidder agrees to furnish a payment bond for 100 percent of the Contract price. This bond will only be executed in connection with the award of a Contract to assure payment of all persons supplying labor and material in the execution of the work provided for in the Contract, as required by Washington state law.
Federal Requirements for Federally Funded Projects. This Project is being partially funded under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP). Contractors must comply with specific federally required provisions as listed herein and contained in the contract documents. The following federal provisions are incorporated in this solicitation by reference:
1. Affirmative Action (41 CFR part 60-4; Executive Order 11246)
2. Buy American Preference (49 USC § 50101)
3. Civil Rights – Title VI Assurance (49 USC § 47123; FAA Order 1400.11)
4. Davis-Bacon Act (2 CFR § 200, Appendix II(D); 29 CFR Part 5)
5. Debarment and Suspension (2 CFR part 180 (Subpart C), 2 CFR part 1200, DOT Order 4200.5)
6. Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (49 CFR part 26)
7. Trade Restriction (49 USC § 50104; 49 CFR part 30)
8. Lobbying and Influencing Federal Employees (31 USC § 1352 – Byrd Anti-Lobbying Amendment;
9. 2 CFR part 200, Appendix II(J); 49 CFR part 20, Appendix A)
10. Procurement of Recovered Materials (2 CFR § 200.322; 40 CFR part 247; Solid Waste Disposal Act)
Wage Rates and Equal Employment Opportunity. The proposed Contract is under and subject to Executive Order 11246 of September 24, 1965, as amended by Executive Order 13672 of July 21, 2014 (together, “the Executive Order”), and to the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) and Federal Labor Standards Provisions. All labor on the Project shall be paid no less than the higher of either the prevailing state wage rates established by the Washington State Public Work Laws or the prevailing federal wage rates (Davis Bacon Act 29 CFR part 6) established by the United States Department of Labor. To the extent that there is a discrepancy between the State and Federal requirements, bidder shall comply with the highest dollar amount and/or the most stringent requirement. Contractor shall post the applicable prevailing wage rates at the site.
The EEO requirements, labor provisions, and wage rates are included in the Specifications and Bid Documents and are available for inspection at the Walla Walla Regional Airport, 310 A Street, Walla Walla, Washington, 99362. Each bidder must complete, sign, and furnish with his bid the Bid¬ders Statement on Previous Contracts Subject to EEO Clause, as contained in the Bid Proposal.
Disadvantaged Business Enterprise. The requirements of 49 CFR part 26 apply to this contract. It is the policy of the Port of Walla Walla to practice nondiscrimination based on race, color, sex or national origin in the award or performance of this contract. The Owner encourages participation by all firms qualifying under this solicitation regardless of business size or ownership. The Port of Walla Walla is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Small, minority, veteran, and women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids.
Notice of Requirement for Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal Employment Opportunity
1. The Offeror’s or Bidder’s attention is called to the “Equal Opportunity Clause” and the “Standard Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Construction Contract Specifications” set forth herein.
2. The goals and timetables for minority and female participation, expressed in percentage terms for the contractor’s aggregate workforce in each trade on all construction work in the covered area, are as follows:
Timetables
Goals for minority participation for each trade: 3.8%
Goals for female participation in each trade: 6.9%
These goals are applicable to all of the contractor’s construction work (whether or not it is Federal or federally-assisted) performed in the covered area. If the contractor performs construction work in a geographical area located outside of the covered area, it shall apply the goals established for such geographical area where the work is actually performed. With regard to this second area, the contractor also is subject to the goals for both its federally involved and non-federally involved construction.
The Contractor’s compliance with the Executive Order and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4 shall be based on its implementation of the Equal Opportunity Clause, specific affirmative action obligations required by the specifications set forth in 41 CFR 60-4.3(a), and its efforts to meet the goals. The hours of minority and female employment and training must be substantially uniform throughout the length of the contract, and in each trade, and the contractor shall make a good faith effort to employ minorities and women evenly on each of its projects. The transfer of minority or female employees or trainees from Contractor to Contractor or from project to project for the sole purpose of meeting the Contractor’s goals shall be a violation of the contract, the Executive Order and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4. Compliance with the goals will be measured against the total work hours performed.
3. The Contractor shall provide written notification to the Director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) within 10 working days of award of any construction subcontract in excess of $10,000 at any tier for construction work under the contract resulting from this solicitation. The notification shall list the name, address, and telephone number of the subcontractor; employer identification number of the subcontractor; estimated dollar amount of the subcontract; estimated starting and completion dates of the subcontract; and the geographical area in which the subcontract is to be performed.
4. As used in this notice and in the contract resulting from this solicitation, the “covered area” is Walla Walla County and Walla Walla, Washington.
Civil Rights - Title VI Solicitation Notice. The Port of Walla Walla, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Federal Funding. This project is funded solely or in part with federal funds and is subject to Federal Contract Provisions. The award of the contract is subject to approval of the Federal Aviation Administration and availability of federal funding.
The proposed contract is contingent upon actual receipt by the Owner of adequate funds from the Federal Aviation Administration for the performance of the construction and installation of the airport improvements contemplated by the proposed contract. Any questions regarding bids are to be directed to:
Mead & Hunt, Inc., ATTN: Krista Hager, 9600 NE Cascades Pkwy, Ste 100
Portland, OR 97220, Phone: 971-247-9015, Email: krista.hager@meadhunt.com
The Bid of any Contractor who has previously violated the terms of the Federal Labor Laws, and who has not been cleared of such violations, will not be honored. Also, any subcontractor under him under the same circumstance will not be accepted for this project.
