INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) – Housing Department
Seeking bids for Rehabilitation & Renovation of
Residential Rental Units
306 Choke Cherry Loop and 803 Elderberry Loop
Project Summary: To get units rent ready.
Administrative Contact: Penny Bott (pennybott@ctuir.org)
541-429-7920
Technical Contact: Tanner Michael (tannermichael@ctuir.org)
541-429-7920
Bids will be received at the following address:
CTUIR – Housing Department
Attn: Tanner Michael, Maintenance Manager
51 Umatilla Loop, Pendleton, OR 97801
Until 1:00 p.m., prevailing local time October 20th, 2020. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid.” Bids will not be accepted if they are turned in later than the deadline specified above. Public Opening at 1:15 p.m.
Critical Dates:
Work Site Tour: October 6, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Question Submission Deadline: October 13, 2020 @ 2:00 PM
Bid Submission Deadline: October 20, 2020 @ 1:00 PM
Tentative Award Selection: October 20, 2020
Contract Award (estimate): October 26, 2020
Project Initiation (estimate): November 2, 2020
Project Completion: January 29, 2021
Walk-through of the work site for contractors is scheduled for October 6, 2020 @ 10:00 am, contractors should meet at the Housing Department Office located at 51 Umatilla Loop, Pendleton (Mission), Oregon.
Contractors, please note that CTUIR must know 1) your State of Oregon’s contractor’s license number; 2) your contractor’s license class; 3) the scope and amount of your insurance and return it with your bid and 4) this IFB requires a bid bond of 5% of bid, 100% performance bond and 100% payment bond.
By submission of an IFB, the contractor agrees, if his/her bid is accepted, to enter into a contract with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation (CTUIR) Housing Department and to deliver all product as specified in his/her bid for the proposed costs and within completion date.
The contractor shall, without additional expense to the CTUIR, be responsible for complying with any Federal or Tribal laws, codes and regulations applicable to the performance of the work.
Contractors should be advised that, prior to award of any contract, the CTUIR Purchasing Department reserves the right to conduct a pre-award survey for the purpose of determining the contractor’s responsibility and capacity to perform the contract. This survey may include review of prior subcontracting agreements, financial capacity, and quality of work performed on other contracts.
IFB must be signed and dated: if a joint venture is submitting the IFB, each joint venture must sign the IFB.
Sincerely, Penny Bott, Procurement, CTUIR Housing Department
