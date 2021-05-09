INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) – Housing Department
Seeking bids for Roofing Project of Residential Rental Units
801 – 827 Elderberry Loop – (9 duplex’s)
Project Summary: To get units rent ready.
Administrative Contact: Penny Bott (pennybott@ctuir.org)
541-429-7920
Technical Contact: Tanner Michael (tannermichael@ctuir.org)
541-429-7920
Bids will be received at the following address:
CTUIR – Housing Department, Attn: Tanner Michael, Maintenance
Manager, 51 Umatilla Loop, Pendleton, OR 97801
Until 1:30 p.m., prevailing local time June 1, 2021. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid.” Bids will not be accepted if they are turned in later than the deadline specified above. Public Opening at 1:35 p.m.
Critical Dates:
Work Site Tour: May 26, 2020 @ 1:15 PM
Question Submission Deadline: May 28, 2021 @ 2:00 PM
Bid Submission Deadline: June 1, 2021 @ 1:30 PM
Tentative Award Selection: June 2, 2021
Contract Award (estimate): June 3, 2021
Project Initiation (estimate): June 9, 2021
Project Completion: September 3, 2021
Walk-through of the work site for contractors is scheduled for May 26, 2021 @ 1:15 pm, contractors should meet at the Housing Department Office located at 51 Umatilla Loop, Pendleton (Mission), Oregon.
Contractors, please note that CTUIR must know 1) your State of Oregon’s contractor’s license number; 2) your contractor’s license class; 3) the scope and amount of your insurance and return it with your bid and 4) this IFB requires a bid bond of 5% of bid, 100% performance bond and 100% payment bond.
By submission of an IFB, the contractor agrees, if his/her bid is accepted, to enter into a contract with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation (CTUIR) Housing Department and to deliver all product as specified in his/her bid for the proposed costs and within completion date.
The contractor shall, without additional expense to the CTUIR, be responsible for complying with any Federal or Tribal laws, codes and regulations applicable to the performance of the work.
Contractors should be advised that, prior to award of any contract, the CTUIR Purchasing Department reserves the right to conduct a pre-award survey for the purpose of determining the contractor’s responsibility and capacity to perform the contract. This survey may include review of prior subcontracting agreements, financial capacity, and quality of work performed on other contracts.
IFB must be signed and dated: if a joint venture is submitting the IFB, each joint venture must sign the IFB.
Sincerely, Penny Bott, Procurement, CTUIR Housing Department
