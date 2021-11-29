INTENT TO PERFORM JOB ORDER CONTRACT

Per RCW 39.10.440 (5), BURTON CONSTRUCTION, Inc. is providing notification of Intent to Perform Job Order Contracts for the City of Everett (2021-022), the WA State Department of Enterprise Services Statewide (J20-01) and Eastern Region (J20-05), the General Services Administration Zone 1 (47PL0021D0001), Zone 2 (47PL0021D0002) and Zone 3 (47PL0021D0003), Port of Everett (AD-GN-2021-01), Seattle Housing Authority (5548), Spokane Public Schools (4-1920) and Washington State University (1T01162) at multiple locations across the state. We are seeking highly qualified subcontractors of all specialties – Minority-Owned, Woman-Owned, Veteran-Owned and Small Business Enterprises are strongly encouraged to respond. 3915 E Nebraska Ave, Spokane, WA 99217, (509) 468-4932, Contractors Reg. # BURTOCI038MZ. (Pub. Nov. 29, 2021)

