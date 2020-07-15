INNOVATION CHARTER SCHOOL, DISTRICT NO. 36901
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE OF MEETING TO ADOPT 2020-21 BUDGET AND
CONDUCT PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE is hereby given, pursuant to RCW 28A.505.050 and RCW 28A.505.060, that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Innovation Charter School, District No. 36901, Walla Walla County, Washington (the “District”) will hold a regular meeting on July 30th, 2020 at 02:00 PM Pacific Time. This meeting will be held virtually online via Zoom, to attend please join using this Meeting ID: 921 8183 4408 and Password: 9V80EM . The meeting is called for the purpose of fixing and adopting the budget of the District for the ensuing 2020-21 fiscal year. Prior to adoption of the 2020-21 budget, the Board will hold a hearing for the purpose of receiving comments from the public on the 2020-21 budget. Any person may appear at the hearing and be heard for or against any part of the 2020-21 budget and the four year budget plan. Upon conclusion of the hearing, the Board shall fix and determine the appropriation from each fund contained in the 2020-21 budget and shall, by resolution, adopt the 2020-21 budget, the four year budget plan summary, and the four-year enrollment projection. 2020-21 budget information is available at the District office or may be obtained by contacting Suzette Wilson, Business Manager, via phone at: 509-309-7692 or email:
suzette@innovationcs.org. (Pub. July 15 & 22, 2020)