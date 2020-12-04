NOTICE OF INFORMATIONAL PUBLIC MEETING AND
WALLA WALLA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING (VIRTUAL)
Informational Public Meeting
The Walla Walla County Community Development Department will be holding a virtual informational public meeting for the following development regulation amendment application.
ZCA20-002 –
Electronic Changing Message Center Sign Code Amendments
Amend Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 17-28, Development Standards - Signs, and WWCC Chapter 17.08, Definitions. The proposed code amendments would add a definition for ‘Electronic Changing Message Center Sign’ to Chapter 17.08 and amend Chapter 17.25 to increase height limits for signs in some zones and add a section with standards for these types of signs to be allowed in some zoning districts, primarily for public uses.
This virtual meeting is open to the public and is a question and answer session; it is not a public hearing. No oral testimony will be taken, and no decisions will be made at this meeting. Staff will be available to answer questions; this is for public informational purposes only. A public hearing will be held at 5:30 PM by the Planning Commission (see below).
INFORMATIONAL MEETING INFORMATION
Monday December 14, 2020, at 4:00 PM (or as close thereto as possible)
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19
this meeting will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/meet/CDD
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Meeting Number/Access Code: 969 633 053
Planning Commission Public Hearing
The Planning Commission will be conducting a public hearing on the following proposed development regulation amendment.
ZCA20-002 – Electronic Changing Message Center Sign Code
Amendments (see description above).
The Planning Commission, following the public hearings, will make a recommendation for each of the proposed amendments above to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at the same meeting or on a date not yet determined. The Planning Commission will be asked to recommend that a proposed amendment be approved, approved with modifications, or denied. The process for review and recommendation of the final docket is described in Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Section 14.15.070 which outlines the criteria for consideration. The BOCC will then review the recommendation at a public hearing, pursuant to WWCC 14.15.070C(2).
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the Community Development Department by contacting the person listed below; the staff report will be available about one week prior to the hearing date.
Written comments regarding the above applications may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on December 14, 2020 for Planning Commission consideration. Send written comments to one of the following addresses:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Lauren Prentice, Director
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200; Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday December 14, 2020, at 5:30 PM
(or as close thereto as possible)
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19 this hearing will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/meet/CDD
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Meeting Number/
Access Code: 969 633 053
An agenda, instructions on participating by phone or online, and a staff report, will be available approximately one week prior to the hearing. Contact staff directly for more information about how to participate virtually; if you provide your email address, we can add you to the email distribution list. If you want to run a test of the Cisco Webex system, we can do that too.
For members of the public without access to technology to participate, the County can provide access to equipment.
Please contact the department at least 24-hours
in advance to coordinate.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice. (Pub. Dec. 4, 2020)