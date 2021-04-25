NOTICE OF INFORMATIONAL PUBLIC MEETING AND
WALLA WALLA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING (VIRTUAL)
Informational Public Meeting
The Walla Walla County Community Development Department will be holding an informational public meeting for the following amendments.
ZCA18-003 – Burbank Urban Growth Area Residential
Project Update
Amend Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Chapter 17-18, Development Standards – Density and Dimensions, for the Burbank Residential (BR) zoning district. The Public Meeting would discuss the following three general options for the BR zoning district:
1) No Action: Take no action to adopt new regulations, which would leave the BR zoning district with no maximum density for single-family and manufactured home parks (except as limited by health standards and setbacks).
2) One Residential Zoning District: Retain the Burbank Residential zoning district and adopt a new low-density residential development standard for all residential uses; thereby reducing to the density of development that could occur in the UGA. The BR zoning district would be modified to have a maximum density (or minimum lot size). Adopt Manufactured Home Park standards. Single-family Residential density within the range of 4-8 units per acre is under consideration.
3) Multiple Residential Zoning Districts: Adopt three separate Burbank Residential zoning districts such as BR1, BR2, and BR3 which with various density requirements. Adopt Manufactured Home Park standards. New BR1 and BR2 districts would allow infill development consistent with existing development patterns and BR3 would establish low-density residential zoning for undeveloped portions of the UGA. Single-family Residential density within the range of 4-8 units per acre is under consideration.
The purpose of this meeting is to inform the public about the amendments under consideration prior to public hearings; there will be a presentation and opportunities to ask questions of Community Development Department staff and other County representatives. No oral testimony will be taken, and no decisions will be made at this meeting. A public hearing will be held at 5:30 PM on May 5, 2021 by the Planning Commission (see below); a Board of County Commissioners public hearing will be held after the Planning Commission provides a recommendation, this is anticipated to occur later in May; separate public notice will be issued for this hearing.
INFORMATIONAL MEETING INFORMATION
Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 4 to 7 PM;
formal presentation to occur at 5:15 PM.
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19 restrictions,
this meeting will be held virtually and in person.
Virtual: Cisco Webex Meeting Link:
Call in: 1-408-418-9388
Meeting Number/Access Code: 969 633 053
In Person: Walla Walla Fire District 5 Station.
460 W. Humorist Road, Burbank, WA 99323
**NOTE: IN PERSON PARTICIPANTS MUST COMPLY WITH
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AND
TOTAL OCCUPANCY WITHIN THE BUILDING WILL BE
LIMITED; YOU MAY HAVE TO WAIT IN LINE OUTSIDE.
Access documents, maps, and meeting recordings via the
Project Website: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/
community_development/burbank_density.php
Planning Commission Public Hearing
The Planning Commission will be conducting a public hearing on the following proposed development regulation amendment.
ZCA18-003 – Burbank Residential Density and Dimensions Code Amendments (see description above).
The Planning Commission, following the public hearing, will make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at the same meeting or on a date not yet determined. The Planning Commission will be asked to recommend that a proposed amendment be approved, approved with modifications, or denied. The process for review and recommendation of the final docket is described in Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Sections 14.10.070 and 14.15.070 which outline the criteria for consideration. The BOCC will then review the recommendation at a public hearing, pursuant to WWCC 14.10.070C(2) and 14.15.070C(2).
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the Community Development Department by contacting the person listed below; the staff report will be available about one week prior to the hearing date.
Written comments regarding the above applications may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on May 5, 2021 for Planning Commission consideration. Send written comments to one of the following addresses:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Lauren Prentice, Director
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200; Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Wednesday May 5, 2021, at 5:30 PM (or as close thereto as possible)
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19
this hearing will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/meet/CDD
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Meeting Number/Access Code: 969 633 053
An agenda, instructions on participating by phone or online, and a staff report, will be available approximately one week prior to the hearing. Contact staff directly for more information about how to participate virtually; if you provide your email address, we can add you to the email distribution list. If you want to run a test of the Cisco Webex system, we can do that too.
For members of the public without access to technology to
participate, the County has arranged access to equipment at the Community Development Department office at 310 W.
Poplar, Suite 200. Please contact the department at least 24-hours in advance to coordinate.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2620 or planning@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice. (Pub. April 25, 2021)