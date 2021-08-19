IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
SOUTH COLUMBIA BASIN
IRRIGATION DISTRICT, NO. 21-2-00364-36
Plaintiff,
NOTICE AND SUMMONS IN
IRRIGATION ASSESSMENT
FORECLOSURE
SUSAN MICHELLE FOSTER
AND OCCUPANTS,
Defendants.
FROM THE STATE OF WASHINGTON AND SOUTH COLUMBIA BASIN IRRIGATION DISTRICT:
TO: Each Defendant named herein and other Defendants unknown, if any:
Defendants herein and all persons or parties, known or unknown, having or claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in and to the real property described on Exhibit “A” attached and incorporated herein, listed by parcel number, in which they are known or believed to have an interest. You are all notified South Columbia Basin Irrigation District, the above-named Plaintiff, is the owner and holder of a certain General Certificate of Delinquency in book form issued to South Columbia Basin Irrigation District, by the Treasurer of South Columbia Basin Irrigation District, according to applicable law, on August 1, 2021, for delinquent irrigation district assessments for all years on those parcels with unpaid irrigation district assessments for 2017 and/or earlier years and for interest to August 31, 2021, penalties, attorney fees and costs (including title search and report costs, court filing fees, recording expenses, and costs of publication), the General Certificate of Delinquency being upon and including real property not exempt from foreclosure on the assessment rolls in Plaintiff’s office upon which irrigation district assessments have been delinquent for three (3) years or longer and for which no previous Certificate of Delinquency has been issued on the property for any period of time or such certificate, having been once issued, is not now outstanding.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED the parcel number, description and location of each parcel of property included in the General Certificate of Delinquency, the names of the owner or owners of the parcels as they appear on the assessment roles in the office of Plaintiff, if known, and so stated if unknown, the names of lien holders identified in title searches performed according to applicable law, and the respective amount for which the Certificate was issued as to each parcel, with interest from the date of delinquency until August 31, 2021, plus penalties and costs as required by law are set out on Exhibit “A” attached and incorporated herein. The first six digits of the tax parcel number denote range, township and section. The first set of two digits indicates range, the second set of two digits indicates township, and the third set of two digits indicates section. The amounts set forth on Exhibit “A” bear interest at the rate prescribed by law, from the date of the General Certificate, August 31, 2021. You and each of you, as owners of, claimants to or holders of interests or estates in the real property described on Exhibit “A” or portions of it, are summoned to: (1) Appear within sixty (60) days after the date of publication of this Notice and Summons, that is within sixty (60) days after the 19th day of August, 2021, exclusive of the first day of publication, and defend this action, file your appearance or answer with the Walla Walla County Superior Court Clerk, Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 West Main, Walla Walla, WA 99362, and serve a copy of your appearance or answer on the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at its office address indicated below, or (2) Pay the Certificate amount indicated on Exhibit “A”, plus any additional interest and costs then due. You may redeem your property by payment of delinquent irrigation assessments, interest and costs, which continue to accrue throughout this proceeding; however, there is no right of redemption after the close of business (4:30 p.m.) on the day before the sale date, pursuant to RCW 87.06.050, except for special redemption rights of the United States of America for property against which the United States or its agencies have a lien. The date of Friday, December 3, 2021, beginning at the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. at the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District office, 1135 East Hillsboro, Suite A, Pasco, Washington 99301, has been planned for the sale, but this date and time are subject to continuance by the Court. However, prior to the sale, notice of sale shall be posted in three (3) public places, one of which shall be at the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District office, and another of which shall be at the Walla Walla County Courthouse for (10) successive days.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED if you neither appear and defend as above-described, nor redeem as above-described, this will constitute default and Judgment will be rendered herein against your property without notice, foreclosing the lien of Plaintiff’s irrigation assessments, interest, penalties and costs shown herein together with intervening interest, penalties, attorney fees and costs and ordering the sale of each lot, tract or parcel of the property for the satisfaction of the sums charged and found against it as provided by law and as prayed for in Plaintiff’s Complaint now on file in this Court. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney, you should do so promptly so your written response, if any, may be timely served. This Notice and Summons is issued pursuant to RCW 87.06.040. DATED: August 02, 2021. South Columbia Basin Irrigation District; A duly organized and existing irrigation district of the State of Washington, Plaintiff. By: Kellie Pierson-Geddes, Treasurer; HALVERSON NORTHWEST P.C. Lawrence E. Martin (WSBA #18743), Paul C. Dempsey (WSBA #31173) 405 East Lincoln, P.O. Box 22550, Yakima, WA 98907 (509) 248-6030, (509) 453-6880 (facsimile)
EXHIBIT “A”
SOUTH COLUMBIA BASIN IRRIGATION DISTRICT
AMENDED CERTIFICATE OF DELINQUENCY
RECORD OWNER AND INTERESTED PARTIES
Susan Michelle Foster, Occupants, Walla Walla County
Beneficial Financial Inc., Successor by Merger to Beneficial Washington Inc. D/B/A Beneficial Mortgage Co. by Fay Servicing, LLC its Attorney-in-Fact; Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI (successor) Mission Global LLC
PROPERTY
Tax Account Parcel: 30-08-12-52-0402
SCBID Block No. 003-003-006-03590-0
Legal: Lot 2 in Block 4 of Columbia View Addition #4, Farm Unit 3, Block 3, according to the plat on file in the Office of the County Auditor of Walla Walla County, State of Washington; Situs: 196 Apple Lane, Burbank, WA 99323.
Purported Mailing Address: P.O. Box 206, Burbank, WA 99323
CERTIFICATE AMOUNT FOR ASSESSMENT YEAR(S)
2013 – 2020; $3,141.21; (Pub. August 19, 2021)