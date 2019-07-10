IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA
In re the Estate of
TERRY LEE WOODWORTH
Deceased
No. 19-4-00123-36
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
The Co-Administrators named below have been appointed as Co-Administrators of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrators or the Co-Administrators’ attorney stated below a copy of the claim and filing of the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Administrators served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: July 3, 2019. JAMES ADAMS, Co-Administrator Of the Estate of TERRY LEE WOODWORTH;
MICHELLE MCCLEARY, Co-Administrator Of the Estate of TERRY LEE WOODWORTH
Attorney for the Co-Administrators and address for mailing and service: David S. Grossman, Minnick-Hayner, P.S., P.O. Box 1757, 249 West Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362. (Pub. July 3, 10 & 17, 2019) Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: Walla Walla County Superior Court
Cause No.: 19-4-00123-36