IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,
NO. 15-2-00784-1
Plaintiff,
vs.
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE
ESTATE OF JEAN A. BOTTOMLEY, OF SALE OF REAL
an estate; KATHERYN WOODWARD, PROPERTY
an heir; RONALD BOTTOMLEY, an heir;
CONNIE BOTTOMLEY, an heir;
STEVEN BOTTOMLEY, an heir;
STATE OF WASHINGTON, a government entity;
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JEAN A. BOTTOMLEY,
unknown heirs; and all other persons, parties or
occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable
right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real
property described in the complaint herein, adverse
to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to
the Property, collectively designated as DOES
1 through 50, inclusive.
Defendant(s).
TO: The Judgment Debtors Named Above:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment. If developed, the property address is:
434 NE Tulip Lane, College Place, Washington 99324
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 1 IN BLOCK 24 OF BLALOCK ORCHARDS, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME D OF PLATS AT PAGE 44, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WHICH POINT IS 20’ EAST, MEASURED ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 1; AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 194.90 ‘ TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE SOUTH, PARALLEL TO SAID WEST LINE, 74.80’; THENCE SOUTH 89°49’ EAST 110.5’; THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 75.35’; THENCE SOUTH 89°54’ WEST 110.5’ TO THE SAID TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR PURPOSES OF INGRESS AND EGRESS AND FOR INSTALLATION OF UTILITIES TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT, TO WIT:
BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 1 IN BLOCK 24 OF BLALOCK ORCHARDS, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME D OF PLATS AT PAGE 44, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY AND RUNNING THENCE EAST, ALONG THE WOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 20’; THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 455.61 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THAT CERTAIN TRACT DEEDED BY JOHNNIE E. DECCIO AND WIFE TO FRANK VENNERI BY DEED DATED FEBRUARY 4, 1949, RECORDED IN VOLUME 228 OF DEEDS, PAGE 356, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY, ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID VENNERI TRACT, A DISTANCE OF 7.37’ MORE OR LESS TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF PRIMARY STATE HIGHWAY NO. 3; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY, ALONG THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID HIGHWAY, A DISTANCE OF 14.20’ MORE OR LESS TO A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1; THENCE SOUTH, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 455.51’ MORE OR LESS TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA,
STATE OF WASHINGTON.
TAX PARCEL NO. 35-07-25-52-2421
The sale of the within described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: Friday, August 23, 2019
Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $158,604.36, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.
Dated this 9th day of July, 2019. MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff
Walla Walla County; By: Sherri R. Krumbah, Support Services
Specialist/TAC/Instructor, 240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla, WA, 99362
(509) 524-5400 or 524-5411 (Pub. July 12, 19, 26 & Aug. 2, 2019)