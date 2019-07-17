IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
UMPQUA BANK, Successor by Merger to Sterling
Savings Bank dba Sterling Bank;
NO. 17-2-00953-0
Plaintiff,
vs. SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE
OF SALE OF REAL
PROPERTY
E. LEE JOHNSTON aka Edmond Lee Johnston
aka E.L. “Lee” Johnston, a widower,
as his separate property; VALERIE JOAN BASS;
COLLEEN N. COOPER; CALVIN L. JOHNSTON;
JILL MARIE JOHNSTON; DOE 1 and DOE 2,
being the unknown heirs of Ina Jean Johnston;
MARCI PERKINS, as Guardian and Conservator
for E. Lee Johnston; OMNIGUARDIANSHIP
SERVICES LLC, as Guardian of E.L. “Lee”
Johnston, a Washington limited liability company;
DISCOVER BANK; CAPITAL ONE BANK;
STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF
REVENUE, PROPERTY TAX DIVISION; STATE
OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL
AND HEALTH SERVICES, OFFICE OF
FINANCIAL RECOVERY – ESTATE RECOVERY;
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, a
Washington corporation; DOES 3 and DOE 4, being
the occupants of 919 Stanley Drive, Walla Walla,
Washington;
Defendants,
TO: The Judgment Debtors Named Above:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment. If developed, the property address is:
919 Stanley Drive, Walla Walla, Washington 99362
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Beginning at the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35 in Township 7 North, Range 35 East of the Willamette Meridian, and running thence South, along the East line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 642.6 feet to a point in the center line of the Brickner Road; Thence West, parallel to the North line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 438.5 feet; Thence North, parallel to the East line of said subdivision, a distance of 208.0 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING for this description; thence continue North, parallel to the East line of said subdivision, a distance of 217.30 feet; Thence East, parallel to the North line of said subdivision, a distance of 208.0 feet; Thence South, parallel to the East line of said subdivision, a distance of 217.30 feet; Thence West parallel to the North line of said subdivision, a distance of 208.0 feet to the said TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.
EXCEPTING THEREFROM that point lying within the County Road known as Stanley Drive, along the North and West boundaries of said premises.
Situated in Walla Walla County, State of Washington.
TAX PARCEL NO. 30-08-02-53-1815
The sale of the within described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: Friday, September 6, 2019
Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $46,942.55, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.
Dated this 12th day of July, 2019. MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff
Walla Walla County, By: Sherri R. Krumbah, Support Services
Specialist/TAC/Instructor, 240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla, WA, 99362
(509) 524-5400 or 524-5411 (Pub. July 17, 24, 31 & Aug. 7, 2019)