IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,    

                       NO.  15-2-00784-1

             Plaintiff,        

    vs.                        

                         SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE

ESTATE OF JEAN A. BOTTOMLEY,        OF SALE OF REAL    

an estate; KATHERYN WOODWARD,               PROPERTY

an heir; RONALD BOTTOMLEY, an heir;

CONNIE BOTTOMLEY, an heir;

STEVEN BOTTOMLEY, an heir;

STATE    OF WASHINGTON, a government entity;     

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JEAN A. BOTTOMLEY,     

unknown heirs; and all other persons, parties or    

occupants unknown claiming any legal or equitable    

right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real         

property described in the complaint herein, adverse    

to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to    

the Property, collectively designated as DOES        

1 through 50, inclusive.                                                                                                   

        Defendant(s).        

TO:    The Judgment Debtors Named Above:

The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment.  If developed, the property address is:

    434 NE Tulip Lane, College Place, Washington 99324

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:  BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 1 IN BLOCK 24 OF BLALOCK ORCHARDS, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME D OF PLATS AT PAGE 44, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WHICH POINT IS 20’ EAST, MEASURED ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 1; AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 194.90 ‘ TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE SOUTH,  PARALLEL TO SAID WEST LINE, 74.80’; THENCE SOUTH 89°49’ EAST 110.5’; THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 75.35’; THENCE SOUTH 89°54’ WEST 110.5’ TO THE SAID TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR PURPOSES OF INGRESS AND EGRESS AND FOR INSTALLATION OF UTILITIES TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OTHERS, OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT, TO WIT:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 1 IN BLOCK 24 OF BLALOCK ORCHARDS, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME D OF PLATS AT PAGE 44, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY AND RUNNING THENCE EAST, ALONG THE  WOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 20’; THENCE NORTH, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 455.61 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THAT CERTAIN TRACT DEEDED BY JOHNNIE E. DECCIO AND WIFE TO FRANK VENNERI BY DEED DATED FEBRUARY 4, 1949, RECORDED IN VOLUME 228 OF DEEDS, PAGE 356, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY, ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID VENNERI TRACT, A DISTANCE OF 7.37’ MORE OR LESS TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THE RIGHT  OF WAY OF PRIMARY STATE HIGHWAY NO. 3; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY, ALONG THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID HIGHWAY, A DISTANCE OF  14.20’ MORE OR LESS TO A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1; THENCE SOUTH, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 455.51’ MORE OR LESS TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA,

STATE OF WASHINGTON.

 

TAX PARCEL NO. 35-07-25-52-2421

The sale of the within described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 AM

Date: Friday, August 23, 2019

Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $158,604.36, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date.  For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.

Dated this 9th day of July, 2019. MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff

Walla Walla County; By:  Sherri R. Krumbah, Support Services

Specialist/TAC/Instructor, 240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla, WA, 99362

(509) 524-5400 or 524-5411 (Pub. July 12, 19, 26 & Aug. 2, 2019)

