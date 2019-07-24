IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

    FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY

PARK PARTNERSHIP,        NO. 19-2-00130-36

             Plaintiff,        SHERIFF’S NOTICE TO

    vs.            JUDGMENT DEBTOR OF

                WRIT OF EXECUTION

ANNE JOHNSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF        

KENNETH E. JOHNSON; DITECH FINANCIAL,    

LLC; AND ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS,        

        Defendants.

TO: The Judgment Debtors:

The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla

County to levy upon, seize and take into possession and execute on the Judgment Debtor’s non-exempt personal property described below to satisfy a judgment;

  1983 Camelot Mobile Home, serial no. 10373, 52’ x 27’ with covered

  carport/patio, located at 507 Criscola Street, College Place,

  Washington 99324.

The sale of the afore described personal property is to take place:

Time:    10:00 AM

Date:    August 23, 2019

Place:    507 Criscola Street, College Place, WA 99324

The sale of the described property is subject to:

  [ X ]  No redemption rights after sale.

  [  ]  A redemption period of eight months which will expire                         at 4:30 PM On the ___  day of _____, _____

  [  ]  A redemption period of one year which will expire at

                 4:30 PM On the ___ day of ____, 20___

Dated this 3rd day of July, 2019.

MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff,  Walla Walla County

By Sherri Krumbah, Support Services/TAC/Trainer

240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla WA 99362,  

Ph. (509) 524-5400 or 524-5411 (Pub. July 10, 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7 & 14, 2019)

Tags

Recommended for you