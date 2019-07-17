IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY

PARK PARTNERSHIP,        NO. 19-2-00130-36

             Plaintiff,        SHERIFF’S PUBLIC

    vs.            NOTICE OF SALE OF   

                PERSONAL PROPERTY

ANNE JOHNSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF    

KENNETH E. JOHNSON; DITECH FINANCIAL,

LLC; AND ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS,

        Defendants.

TO: The Judgment Debtor Named Above:

The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the personal property described below to satisfy a judgment:  

   1983 Camelot Mobile Home, serial no. 10373, 52’ x 27’ with covered

   carport/patio, located at 507 Criscola Street, College Place,

   Washington 99324

 

The sale of the within described property is to take place:

Time:    10:00 AM

Date:    Friday, August 23, 2019

Place:    509 Criscola Street, College Place, Washington 99324

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $4,644.57, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date.  For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.

Dated this 3rd day of July, 2019.

MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff, Walla Walla County

By:  Sherri R. Krumbah, Sr. Admin Division Clerk

240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, (509) 524-5400

(Pub. July 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2019)

