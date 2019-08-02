IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE BUREAU,
NO. 18-2-01000-36 Plaintiff,
vs.
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE
DUSTIN L. GIENGER and OF SALE OF REAL
KRISTEN GIENGER, PROPERTY
Individually and on behalf of
their marital community,
Defendants.
TO: The Judgment Debtors Named Above:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla aCounty has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment. If developed, the property address is:
1246 Grant, Walla Walla Washington 99362
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: BEGINNING AT A POINT 15 FEET SOUTH OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 28 IN TOWNSHIP 7 NORTH, OF RANGE 36 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, AND RUNNING THENCE WEST, PARALLEL TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION; A DISTANCE OF 125 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE CONTINUE WEST, PARALLEL TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 100 FEET; THENCE EAST 100 FEET; THENCE NORTH 100 FEET TO THE SAID TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SITUATED IN THE CITY AND COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA,
STATE OF WASHINGTON.
TAX PARCEL NO. 0036-07-28-14-0029
The sale of the within described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: Friday, September 6, 2019
Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $5,049.63, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.
Dated this 30th day of July, 2019.
MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff, Walla Walla County
By: Sherri R. Krumbah, Support Services Specialist/TAC
240 W. Alder St. #101, Walla Walla, WA, 99362
Ph. (509) 524-5400 or (509) 524-5411 (Pub. Aug. 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2019)