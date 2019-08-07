IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
PARK PARTNERSHIP, NO. 19-2-00130-36
Plaintiff, SHERIFF’S NOTICE TO
vs. JUDGMENT DEBTOR OF
WRIT OF EXECUTION
ANNE JOHNSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
KENNETH E. JOHNSON; DITECH FINANCIAL,
LLC; AND ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS,
Defendants.
TO: The Judgment Debtors:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla
County to levy upon, seize and take into possession and execute on the Judgment Debtor’s non-exempt personal property described below to satisfy a judgment;
1983 Camelot Mobile Home, serial no. 10373, 52’ x 27’ with covered
carport/patio, located at 507 Criscola Street, College Place,
Washington 99324.
The sale of the afore described personal property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: August 23, 2019
Place: 507 Criscola Street, College Place, WA 99324
The sale of the described property is subject to:
[ X ] No redemption rights after sale.
[ ] A redemption period of eight months which will expire at 4:30 PM On the ___ day of _____, _____
[ ] A redemption period of one year which will expire at
4:30 PM On the ___ day of ____, 20___
Dated this 3rd day of July, 2019.
MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff, Walla Walla County
By Sherri Krumbah, Support Services/TAC/Trainer
240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla WA 99362,
Ph. (509) 524-5400 or 524-5411 (Pub. July 10, 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7 & 14, 2019)