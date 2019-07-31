IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
UMPQUA BANK, Successor by Merger to Sterling
Savings Bank dba Sterling Bank;
NO. 17-2-00953-0
Plaintiff,
SHERIFF’S NOTICE TO
vs. JUDGMENT DEBTOR OF;
WRIT FOR ORDER OF SALE
E. LEE JOHNSTON aka Edmond Lee Johnston
aka E.L. “Lee” Johnston, a widower,
as his separate property; VALERIE JOAN BASS;
COLLEEN N. COOPER; CALVIN L. JOHNSTON;
JILL MARIE JOHNSTON; DOE 1 and DOE 2,
being the unknown heirs of Ina Jean Johnston;
MARCI PERKINS, as Guardian and Conservator
for E. Lee Johnston; OMNIGUARDIANSHIP
SERVICES LLC, as Guardian of E.L. “Lee”
Johnston, a Washington limited liability company;
DISCOVER BANK; CAPITAL ONE BANK;
STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF
REVENUE, PROPERTY TAX DIVISION; STATE
OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL
AND HEALTH SERVICES, OFFICE OF
FINANCIAL RECOVERY – ESTATE RECOVERY;
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, a
Washington corporation; DOES 3 and DOE 4, being
the occupants of 919 Stanley Drive, Walla Walla,
Washington;
Defendants,
TO: The Judgment Debtors:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment;
ADDRESS OF RECORD: 919 Stanley Drive
Walla Walla, Washington 99362
Beginning at the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35 in Township 7 North, Range 35 East of the Willamette Meridian, and running thence South, along the East line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 642.6 feet to a point in the center line of the Brickner Road; Thence West, parallel to the North line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 438.5 feet; Thence North, parallel to the East line of said subdivision, a distance of 208.0 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING for this description; thence continue North, parallel to the East line of said subdivision, a distance of 217.30 feet; Thence East, parallel to the North line of said subdivision, a distance of 208.0 feet; Thence South, parallel to the East line of said subdivision, a distance of 217.30 feet; Thence West parallel to the North line of said subdivision, a distance of 208.0 feet to the said TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.
EXCEPTING THEREFROM that point lying within the County Road known as Stanley Drive, along the North and West boundaries of said premises.
Situated in Walla Walla County, State of Washington.
TAX PARCEL NO. 35-07-35-32-0084
The sale of the within described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: Friday, September 6, 2019
Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, Washington 99362
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $46,942.55 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.
The sale of the described property is subject to:
[ ] No redemption rights after sale.
[X] A redemption period of eight months which will expire at 4:30 PM On the 6th day of May, 2020.
[ ] A redemption period of one year which will expire at 4:30 PM On the ___ day of ____, 20___
The judgment debtor or debtors or any of them may redeem the above described property at any time up to the end of the redemption period by paying the amount bid at the sheriff’s sale, plus additional costs, taxes, assessments, certain other amounts, fees, and interest. If you are interested in redeeming the property contact the undersigned sheriff at the address stated below to determine the exact amount necessary to redeem.
IMPORTANT NOTICE; IF THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS DO NOT REDEEM THE PROPERTY BY 4:30 PM ON THE 6TH DAY OF MAY, 2020, THE END OF THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, THE PURCHASER AT THE SHERIFF’S SALE WILL BECOME THE OWNER AND MAY EVICT THE OCCUPANT FROM THE PROPERTY UNLESS THE OCCUPANT IS A TENANT HOLDING UNDER AN UNEXPIRED LEASE. IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IS OCCUPIED AS A PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE BY THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR OR DEBTORS AT THE TIME OF THE SALE, HE, SHE, THEY OR ANY OF THEM, MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING THE REDEMPTION PERIOD, IF ANY, WITH PAYMENT OF ANY RENT OR OCCUPANCY FEE. THE JUDGMENT DEBTOR MAY ALSO HAVE A RIGHT TO RETAIN POSSESSION DURING ANY REDEMPTION PERIOD IF THE PROPERTY IS USED FOR FARMING OR IF THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD UNDER A MORTGAGE THAT SO PROVIDES.
Dated this 12th day of July, 2019.
MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff Walla Walla County
By Sherri R. Krumbah, Support Services Specialist/TAC/Instructor
240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla WA 99362, (509) 524-5400 or 524-5411
(Pub. July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14 & 21, 2019)