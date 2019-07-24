IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
PARK PARTNERSHIP, NO. 19-2-00130-36
Plaintiff, SHERIFF’S PUBLIC
vs. NOTICE OF SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
ANNE JOHNSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
KENNETH E. JOHNSON; DITECH FINANCIAL,
LLC; AND ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS,
Defendants.
TO: The Judgment Debtor Named Above:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the personal property described below to satisfy a judgment:
1983 Camelot Mobile Home, serial no. 10373, 52’ x 27’ with covered
carport/patio, located at 507 Criscola Street, College Place,
Washington 99324
The sale of the within described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: Friday, August 23, 2019
Place: 509 Criscola Street, College Place, Washington 99324
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $4,644.57, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.
Dated this 3rd day of July, 2019.
MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff, Walla Walla County
By: Sherri R. Krumbah, Sr. Admin Division Clerk
240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, (509) 524-5400
(Pub. July 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2019)