Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Termination of:
RODRIGUEZ, Koda
DOB: 08/22/2017
NO. 19-7-00162-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Termination) (SMPB)
To: Letycia Antonia Rodriguez
(York)
To: Ernesto Moreno
To: Daniel Garcia
To: John Doe
A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on July 17, 2019; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: November 22, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.. at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept I. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
Dated: August. 26, 2019, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Dee Dee Fjeld (Pub. Aug. 29, Sept. 5 & 12, 2019)