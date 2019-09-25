Superior Court of Washington

County of Walla Walla

Juvenile Court

In Re the Termination of:

FAIRLEY, Kreeanna Layla

DOB:  03/30/2018

NO.  19-7-00177-36

Notice and Summons by

Publication

(Termination) (SMPB)

To: SHALANDA FAYE

McROBERTS, Mother

KYLE EUGENE FAIRLEY,

Alleged Father

JOHN DOE

A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on August 27, 2019; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: NOVEMBER 21, 2019, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla WA, in Dept II. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF

at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

Dated: September 5, 2019, by Stacy Humphreys, Walla Walla County Deputy Clerk.

(Pub. Sept. 11, 18 & 25, 2019)

