Superior Court of Washington

County of Walla Walla

Juvenile Court

In Re the Dependency of:

BROWN, Michael A

DOB:  10/17/2013

BROWN, Joseph M

DOB:  09/17/2012

BROWN, Matthew L

DOB:  11/25/2008

NO.  19-7-00204-36

NO.  19-7-00203-36

NO.  19-7-00202-36

Notice and Summons by

Publication

(Dependency) (SMPB)    

To: VANESSA ELIZABETH BARRIOS, Mother

QUADIR LEROY BROWN, Father

A Dependency Petition was filed on October 25, 2019; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: DECEMBER 26, 2019, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept II. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in

RCW 13.34.030(6).  This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights.  If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF

at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to

www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

Dated: Nov. 21, 2019, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Dee Dee Fjeld, Deputy Clerk.

(Pub. Nov. 24, Dec. 1, & 8, 2019)

