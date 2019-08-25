Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Dependency of:
KUNKLE, Nick Allen
DOB: 07/01/2019
NO. 19-7-00159-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
To: TENAYA SANCHEZ,
Mother
MICHAEL KUNKLE,
Alleged Father
JOHN DOE
A Dependency Petition was filed on JULY 8, 2019; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: SEPTEMBER 6, 2019, at 9:30 AM, at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept II. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: August 8, 2019, by Rachel Taylor, Walla Walla Deputy Clerk.
(Pub. Aug. 11, 18 & 25, 2019)