In compliance with RCW 28A.335.180, we are hereby giving notice of property declared surplus by the Board of Directors of College Place School District No. 250. The surplus is available to public and private schools in the State of Washington. Public school and private school bids for items must be delivered by August 14, 2019 by 4:00 p.m. Remaining items will be available at a public sale August 15, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sales tax does apply and the buyer will be responsible for removal of items awarded. Items must be picked up by 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019. The school district will not transport, hold or deliver. College Place School District No. 250 is an Equal Opportunity Employer and complies with all requirements of the ADA. By order of the Board of Directors of College Place School District No. 250, 1755 S College Ave., College Place, WA 99324. (Pub. July 17 & 24, 2019)
Featured Events
Pacific Power presents the Off-Broadway touring production of "Menopause The Musical" at Ges… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.