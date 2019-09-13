IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP
Communities Served: Cities of Newport, Toledo, Yachats; Lincoln County, OR; Cities of Newport, Toledo, Yachats; Town of Reedsport; Lincoln County, OR
Effective on or after October 15, 2019, the following channels will no longer be available on Digi Tier 2/Spectrum TV Gold & Sports View: FCS Atlantic on channel 401; FCS Central on channel 402; FCS Pacific on channel 403; ESPN Classic on channel 413.
For a complete channel lineup, visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/ProgrammingNotices. (Pub. Sept. 13, 2019)