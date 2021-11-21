IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP

Communities Served: Cities of College Place, Walla Walla; County of Walla Walla; Towns of Dixie and Waitsburg, WA.

On January 1, 2022,  NBC Sports Network,  channels 89, 422, 812 on Spectrum Select, Stream News Sports & More, Spectrum Lifestyle TV and Business Entertainment, Premier, Sports TV, Digital Basic, will cease providing programming on your Spectrum channel lineup. To view additional sports programming,  check your Spectrum TV Guide for channel location and programming details.

For a complete channel lineup, visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/ProgrammingNotices. (Pub. Nov. 21, 2021)

