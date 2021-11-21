IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP
Communities Served: Cities of College Place, Walla Walla; County of Walla Walla; Towns of Dixie and Waitsburg, WA.
On January 1, 2022, NBC Sports Network, channels 89, 422, 812 on Spectrum Select, Stream News Sports & More, Spectrum Lifestyle TV and Business Entertainment, Premier, Sports TV, Digital Basic, will cease providing programming on your Spectrum channel lineup. To view additional sports programming, check your Spectrum TV Guide for channel location and programming details.
For a complete channel lineup, visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/ProgrammingNotices. (Pub. Nov. 21, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.