Board of Director’s Position Filing Date
Any District member(s) of Hydro Irrigation District No. 9 interested in filing for the three-year-term Board of Directors position to be voted on at the December 8, 2020 meeting must have their notice and the Declaration of Candidacy and petition of nomination form filed by November 2, 2020 with the District’s Secretary, Patricia Berger. Please contact her at 509-526-3775 or mail your letter of intent to Hydro Irrigation District #9, 15 North Gose St., Walla Walla, WA 99362
(Pub. Oct. 18, 25 & Nov. 1, 2020)