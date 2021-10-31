Board of Director’s Position Filing Date:
Any District member(s) of Hydro Irrigation District No. 9 interested in filing for the three-year-term Board of Directors position to be voted on at the December 14, 2021 meeting must have their notice and the Declaration of Candidacy and petition of nomination form filed by November 1, 2021 with the District’s Secretary, Patricia Berger. Please contact District’s secretary at 509-526-3775 or mail your letter of intent to Hydro Irrigation District #9, 15 North Gose St., Walla Walla, WA 99362 (Pub. Oct 17, 24 & Oct 31, 2021)
