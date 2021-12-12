Notice of Equalization

Meeting

Hydro Irrigation District No. 9 will hold an Equalization meeting on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 immediately following the regular Business meeting at Berger’s residence, 2341 Heritage Rd, Walla, Walla, WA.  Home owners will have up to, but not exceeding, 10 business days following the meeting to review/or contest their 2022 water assessments.  Contact Patricia Berger, District Secretary, at 509-526-3775.  (Pub: 11-28, 12-5, 12-12, 2021)

