Superior Court of Washington
County of Walla Walla
Juvenile Court
In Re the Dependency of:
SHIRLEY,
Alyzae Aurora Annet
DOB: 11/07/2019
SHIRLEY, Ryder Lee
DOB: 08/30/2016
NO. 21-7-00096-36
NO. 21-7-00095-36
Notice and Summons by
Publication
(Dependency) (SMPB)
(Optional Use)
To: MAKAYLA DREW
HILTON, Mother
BRANDON ALEN SHIRLEY, aka Brandon Alan Shirley,
Alleged Father
JOHN DOE
A Dependency Petition was filed on October 21, 2021; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: DECEMBER 22, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at Walla Walla County Superior Court, 315 W Main St., Walla Walla WA., in Dept II. You should be present at this hearing.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (509) 524-4900. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.
Dated: November 16, 2021, by Kathy Martin, Walla Walla County Clerk. Kathy Golden, Deputy Clerk (Pub. Nov. 19, 26 & Dec. 3, 2021)
