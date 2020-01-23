NOTICE OF HEARING
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners that, in accordance with RCW 36.34, a public hearing will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 a.m.. or as close thereto as possible, in Commissioners’ Chambers, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to consider declaring certain County real property as surplus and to request the Treasurer to dispose of same at a sale open to the public. The Board may also consider setting a minimum price for such sale, and will consider whether conditions should be placed on the sale of the property. Said property is identified as Walla Walla County parcel number 360731210002, commonly identified as 1520 Kelly Place, Walla Walla, Washington.
Persons may appear and be heard at the public hearing, or written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Dated this 13th day of January, 2020.
Board of County Commissioners,
Walla Walla County, Washington,
By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. Jan. 16 & 23, 2020)