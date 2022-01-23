NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING CANCELLATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED ON JANUARY 25, 2022 AT 10AM BEFORE THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE HEARING EXAMINER HAS BEEN CANCELLED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
PROPOSAL: THE APPLICATION IS FOR A 72 LOT, SINGLE FAMILY SUBDIVISION WITH ASSOCIATED SUBDIVISION IMPROVEMENTS WITHIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD KNOWN AS THE VILLAGES AT GARRISON CREEK. THE PARCELS ARE 7.68 ACRES AND 7.01 ACRES RESPECTIVELY, TOTALING 14.69 ACRES.
NAME OF APPLICANT: PHASE FIVE DEVELOPMENT LLC – DOUG BOTIMER.
THE PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE RESCHEDULED AT AN UNDETERMINED FUTURE DATE. NOTIFICATION OF THE FUTURE PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE PROVIDED BY THE CITY IN ACCORDANCE WITH ADOPTED PUBLIC NOTICE REQUIREMENTS (CPMC 14.30.230)
(Pub. Jan. 23, 2022)
