Equalization meeting for Green Tank Irrigation District No. 11 will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 Station 42 located at 675 Wallula Road. Members will be provided gallons consumed for the year of 2019. The Board will set water rate charges and set efficiency goals. These assessments to be submitted to the Walla Walla County Treasurer for 2020 taxes. These assessments will be available for review at 835 NE C Street, College Place, for 10 days following this meeting.
Election of Director for Green Tank Irrigation District No. 11 will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. at 835 NE C Street, College Place, WA. Candidates interested in running for office must be a home owner of record within the district. A letter of intent to run for office, must be presented to the district’s secretary at the above address fourteen (14) days prior to December 4th election date.
Green Tank Irrigation District No 11 Small Works Roster: Green Tank Irrigation District No 11 recently established a small work roster process for small public work (construction/maintenance/repair) projects with an estimated cost of $300,000 or less. To be considered for acceptance an application must be completed and submitted to Green Tank Irrigation District No 11, 835 NE C Street, College Place, WA 99324. Acceptance to the roster does not guarantee work with the agency.
Gary McCracken, Secretary, Green Tank Irrigation District No. 11. (Pub. Nov. 12, 14 & 17, 2019)