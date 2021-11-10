EQUALIZATION MEETING for GREEN TANK IRRIGATION
DISTRICT NO. 11 will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. via phone conferencing. If members wish to be included in this call, please call 509-730-3424 and leave a telephone number to call, please call between 6:30 and 6:45 pm on November 16th. Members will be provided gallons consumed for the year of 2021. The Board will set water rate charges and set efficiency goals. These assessments to be submitted to the Walla Walla County Treasurer for 2022 taxes. These assessments will be available for review at 835 NE C Street, College Place, for 10 days following this meeting.
ELECTION OF DIRECTOR for GREEN TANK IRRIGATION
DISTRICT NO. 11 will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. at 835 NE C Street, College Place, WA. Candidates interested in running for office must be a home owner of record within the district. A letter of intent to run for office, must be presented to the district’s secretary at the above address fourteen (14) days prior to December 7th election date.
GREEN TANK IRRIGATION DISTRICT NO. 11 SMALL WORKS ROSTER Green Tank Irrigation District No 11 recently established a small work roster process for small public work (construction/maintenance/repair) projects with an estimated cost of $300,000 or less. To be considered for acceptance an application must be completed and submitted to Green Tank Irrigation District No 11, 835 NE C Street, College Place, WA 99324. Acceptance to the roster does not guarantee work with the agency. (Pub. Nov. 8, 10 & 12, 2021
