Notice of General Election
Walla Walla County, Washington
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Walla Walla County will conduct a General Election by mail on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Ballots were mailed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 and include the following:
Referendum Measure: Referendum Measure No. 90 concerns comprehensive sexual health education.
Advisory Votes: Advisory Vote No. 32 Engrossed Substitute
Senate Bill 5323 – The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a retail sales tax on pass-through charges retail establishments collect for specified carryout bags, costing $32,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Advisory Vote No. 33 Substitute Senate Bill 5628 – The legislature imposed, without a vote of the people, a tax on heavy equipment rentals to consumers by heavy equipment rental property dealers, costing $103,000,000 in its first ten years of spending.
Advisory Vote No. 34 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 6492 – The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the business and occupation tax rate for certain businesses, while reducing certain surcharges, costing $843,000,000 in its first ten years of spending.
Advisory Vote No. 35 Engrossed Senate Bill 6690 – The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the business and occupation tax on manufacturers of commercial airplanes, including components or tooling, costing $1,024,000,000 in its first ten years, for government spending.
Proposed Amendment to the State Constitution: Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212 concerns the investment of public funds.
Jurisdictions: Federal: President / Vice President; U.S. Representative in Congressional Districts No. 4 and No. 5; State of Washington: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Auditor, Attorney General, Commissioner of Public Lands, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Insurance Commissioner; Legislative District No. 16: State Senator and Representatives No. 1 and No. 2; Walla Walla County: Commissioner Districts No. 1 and No. 2; Washington State Supreme Court: Justice Positions 3, 4, 6, and 7; Walla Walla County Superior Court: Judges Position 1 and 2; Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District: Proposition No. 1, Maintenance & Operation Excess Levy.
Voter Registration Deadlines: The deadline for online registration, mail-in registration, and in-state transfer for the November 3, 2020 General Election is Monday, October 26, 2020. If you are not currently registered in Washington State you may register in-person at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, Pavilion Building, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla, during normal business hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Voting Center: The Walla Walla County Elections Center (temporarily relocated to the Pavilion Building at the County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St.) is the only Voting Center in the county and the only office where ballots, replacement ballots or provisional ballots are issued. Voting Center hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. For additional information on voter registration or elections, please contact the Elections Department at (509) 524-2530 or visit our website: voter.votewa.gov
Official Ballot Drop Boxes: Inside the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, Pavilion Building, 363 Orchard St., weekdays from 9:00 to 4:30. Inside the Auditor’s Office at 315 W. Main St., Room 201, Walla Walla. Office hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - weekdays.
Official Ballot Drop Boxes (open 24 hours a day) are located at: Courthouse Alley - Drive-up between Courthouse and County Jail (enter on 5th St.). Walla Walla Fire Station No. 2 - 170 N Wilbur Ave. (parking lot on corner of Wilbur & Tacoma). Walla Walla County Elections Center – 310 W. Poplar St. (corner of 5th & Poplar). College Place City Hall – 625 S. College Ave. (behind City Hall). Burbank – Columbia Elementary School – 977 Maple St. (in front of school). Waitsburg City Hall – 147 Main St. (on sidewalk by front door). Touchet School District – 90 Champion St. (entrance to parking lot).
Ballots returned by mail do not require postage and must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Ballots dropped off in an official ballot drop box do not require postage. The ballot drop boxes are opened when ballots are mailed out and remain open until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Accessible Voting: The ExpressVote, which is a machine to assist voters in marking their ballot, is available at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, Pavilion Building, at 363 Orchard St., starting on October 14, 2020. It will be available weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and on Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Canvassing Board Meetings: The Walla Walla County Canvassing Board will hold public meetings on: Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to canvass ballots and on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. to certify the results. These meetings are held at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, Pavilion Building, 363 Orchard St. and are continued until the activity has been completed.
Dated this 14th day of October 2020. Karen Martin, Walla Walla County Auditor (Publish Sunday, October 18, 2020).