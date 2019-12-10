SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY
Estate of
JOSHUA DYKES,
Deceased.
No. 19-450103-11
PROBATE NOTICE
TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.020, .030
Kristin Dykes has been appointed as personal representative (“personal representative”) of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced .. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)( c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATED this 15th day of November, 2019. Kristin Dykes, Personal Representative. Attorneys for Personal Representative:
WILLIAM E. DAVIS, WSBA #4635, LEAVY SCHULTZ DAVIS, P.S., 2415 West Falls Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336 Phone: (509) 736-1330 Fax: (509) 736-1580. (Pub. Nov. 26, Dec. 3, & 10, 2019)