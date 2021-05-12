PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
REQUEST FOR FORMAL BID
Columbia Conservation District
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Columbia Conservation District is seeking formal bids for project installation. Bid request(s) includes installation of 2021 Tucannon River Habitat Projects PA 26. This Salmonid Habitat Restoration Project is located on the Tucannon River, in Columbia County, SE Washington. Bids are due Tuesday, June 2, 2021 at the District office by 3:00 PM.
For additional project information and bid packets email Aneesha Dieu, District Manager at ad-ccd@daytonwa.net or pick up in person during office hours 8am-4pm Monday-Friday. Call (509) 382-4273 to schedule an appointment.