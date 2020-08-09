FINAL BUDGET
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors for Walla Walla School District #140 will meet at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, via telephone conference, for their regular meeting, which will include adoption of the final budget for the 2020-2021 school year. Dial-in information is provided on the district’s website at wwps.org. Copies will be available in the Business Office.
