FINAL BUDGET NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors for Walla Walla School District #140 will meet at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in the District Office Board Room at 364 S. Park St, for hearing and adoption of the final budget for the 2021-2022 school year. Copies of the budget will be available in the Business Office. Any taxpayer may appear at the hearing and be heard for or against any part of 2021-2022 budget, the four year budget plan, or any proposed changes to uses of enrichment funding under RCW 28A.505.240.
By order of the Board of Directors Walla Walla School District #140 364 S. Park Street Walla Walla, WA 99362. (Pub. Aug. 8 & 15, 2021)