NOTICE OF APPLICATION
The application described below has been submitted to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD).
File name/Docket #: Johnson Home Occupation/HO20-004
Application type: HOME OCCUPATION, TYPE II
Applicant/Owners: JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER D & BROOKE R
PO BOX 2878, WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Project description: Johnson Home Occupation. Application for a Type II Home Occupation for Chris Johnson Plumbing. The applicant has proposed a new detached accessory structure and new residence. Within the accessory structure would contain space used for personal equipment, an office, an area for storage of plumbing equipment, and company vehicles. The site is located at 98 PEARMAIN AVE (APN 350723521011), in the Rural Residential-5 (RR-5) zoning district.
Development Regulations: WWCC 17.08.261 – Home Occupation, Type II; WWCC 17.16.014 – Permitted Use Table.
Date of application: 8/7/2020
Date determined complete: 8/27/2020
Date of notice: 9/4/2020
REVIEW PROCESS AND PUBLIC COMMENT: The decision on this application will be made by the CDD Director. The comment period for this project is fourteen (14) days from issuance of this notice; this period ends September 18, 2020. The notice of application is required by RCW 36.70B.110 and Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) 14.07.080.
To be considered as a party of record send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department
c/o Don Sims, Associate Planner, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
APPEALS: The Director’s decision may be appealed by the applicant(s) or parties of record to the Walla Walla County Hearing Examiner pursuant to WWCC 14.11.010 and 14.11.030.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Don Sims, Associate Planner, at 509-524-2618 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
(Pubs. Sept. 4, 2020)