NOTICE OF EQUALIZATION BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Directors of Consolidated Irrigation District No. 14 of Walla Walla County, Washington, that the Board will review the Assessment Roll for the ensuing year in the manner required by law. The meeting will be held on November 9, 2021, at the hour of 7:00 p.m. at 1230 Wallula Ave., Walla Walla. The Board of Directors will sit as a Board of Equalization and, if necessary, continue in session from day to day, not to exceed 10 days exclusive of Sunday, to hear and determine such objection to said Assessment Roll as may come before them.
(Pub. Oct. 31, Nov. 7 & 9, 2021)
