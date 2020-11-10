NOTICE OF EQUALIZATION BOARD MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Directors of Consolidated Irrigation District No. 14 of Walla Walla County, Washington, that the Board will review the Assessment Roll for the ensuing year in the manner required by law. Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, the Board will be meeting at an alternate temporary location for this meeting at 19 Linda Lane, Walla Walla, on November 10, 2020, at the hour of 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors will sit as a Board of Equalization and, if necessary, continue in session from day to day, not to exceed 10 days exclusive of Sunday, to hear and determine such objection to said Assessment Roll as may come before them. (Pub. Nov. 4, 8 & 10, 2020)