NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 9, 2020, the Washington State Department of Transportation issued a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) to replace the existing Whetstone Creek Bridge (12/720) on US12 northeast of Dayton, which is showing signs of deterioration due to normal wear and age. This project will construct a new bridge, approximately 30 feet long minimum, to preserve the structural and functional integrity of this section of US12. The new bridge will be designed to meet the WDFW’s 2013 Water Crossing Design Guidelines. Whetstone Creek’s channel will be graded under the existing bridge, and a total of approximately 50 feet upstream and 50 feet downstream in order to re-establish the stream cross section under the bridge.
Prior to replacing the existing bridge, a temporary detour roadway and a temporary crossing structure will be constructed to the east of the existing bridge. The detour roadway and temporary crossing structure will be removed once the permanent crossing structure is opened to the traveling public.
The project also includes Columbia County’s project to re-align the intersection of US12 and Whetstone Road/Turner Road approximately to approximately 80 feet south of the existing intersection. Construction of the re-aligned intersection will take place entirely within the County’s right-of-way. The County will be responsible for removing the existing intersection after the new intersection is opened to the traveling public.
Impacts to the traveling public should be minimal since the detour road and temporary crossing structure will be available, and since the existing intersection will continue to be in use during construction. It is anticipated that any impacts to traffic will be managed with traffic control.
The project is located north of the City of Dayton, WA, on US12 between Milepost (MP) 372.7 and MP 372.4, within Section 4, Township 10 N., Range 39 E.W.M., and Section 33, T. 11 N., R. 39 E.W.M., in Columbia County.
The DNS was issued in accordance with the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) per WAC 197-11-340(2), and is subject to a 14-day public comment period that expires on January 24, 2020. During the public comment period, please send written comments regarding this determination to: Environmental Program Manager, WSDOT, South Central Region, 2809 Rudkin Road; Union Gap, WA 98903-1648.
After the 14-day public comment period has elapsed, all comments received will be evaluated, and the DNS will be retained, modified, or withdrawn as required by SEPA regulations.
More detailed project information, including the SEPA Checklist, is on file and available for public inspection during normal work weekdays and daytime office hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F) at the WSDOT South Central Region Headquarters Office at 2809 Rudkin Road, Union Gap, WA 98903. (Pub. Jan. 14, 2020)