STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR CHANGE/TRANSFER OF WATER RIGHT UNDER FOUR (4) GROUNDWATER CERTIFICATES
TAKE NOTICE: That Consolidated Irrigation District No 14 of College-Place, WA, has made application for change/transfer of water right in order to change the purpose and place of use and add one well and integrate the existing wells as granted under Ground Water Certificate Nos. 662-D, 663-D Nos. 5960-A and 5961-A.
That Ground Water Certificate No. 662-D authorizes the withdrawal of 425 gallons per minute, 62 acre-feet per year for domestic supply for the district. That the authorized point of withdrawal is from a well within Lot 1, Block 40 of Blalock Tracts (Sec. 26, T. 7N., R. 35 E.W.M.) The authorized place of use is located within portions of the S1/2 of Section 26 and the N1/2 of Section 35, all within T. 7N R. 35 E.W.M.
That Ground Water Certificate No. 663-D authorizes the withdrawal of 425 gallons per minute, 62 acre-feet per year, for domestic supply for the district. That the authorized point of withdrawal is from a well within Lot 2, Block 38 of Blalock Tracts (Sec. 26, T. 7N., R. 35 E.W.M.) The authorized place of use is located within portions of the S1/2 of Section 26 and the N1/2 of Section 35, all Within T. 7N., R. 35 E.W.M.
That Ground Water Certificate No 5960-A authorizes 175 gallons per minute, 179 acre-feet per year, continuously, for community domestic supply; as needed for fire protection. That the authorized point of withdrawal is from a well within Lot 2, Block 38 plat of Blalock Orchards. The authorized place of use is that part of the Plat of Blalock Orchards comprising S1/2 of Section 26 and NW1/4NE1/4 of Section 35, T. 7N., R 35 E.W.M.; less Lots 1 through 3 of Block 29 of said plot; and less railroad and road right-of-way.
That Ground Water Certificate No 5961-A authorizes 292 gallons per minute, 298 acre-feet per year, continuously, for community domestic supply; as needed for fire protection. That the authorized point of withdrawal is from a well within Lot 1, Block 40 plat of Blalock Orchards. The authorized place of use is that part of the Plat of Blalock Orchards comprising S1/2 of Section 26 and NW1/4NE1/4 of Section 35, T. 7N., R. 35 E.W.M.; less Lots 1 through 3 of Block 29 of said plot; and less railroad and road right-of-way.
That they propose to add one well to the above listed water rights within the SE1/4NW1/4 of Section 26 T. 7N., R. 35 E.W.M. That they propose to integrate the existing wells by adding the well in Lot 1, Block 40, Blalock Orchards, within the SE1/4SE1/4 of Section 26, T. 7N., R. 35 EW.M. to Ground Water Certificate Nos. 662-D and 5961-A and add the existing well in Lot 1, Block 40, Blalock Orchards, within the SW1/4SE1/4 of Section 26, T. 7N., R. 35 E.W.M. to Ground Water Certificate Nos. 663-D and 5960-A.
That they propose to change the purpose of use of the above listed water rights to Municipal water supply.
That they propose to change the place of use of the above listed water rights to the service area for Consolidated Irrigation District: No 14, as defined in the most recently approved Water System Plan.
All within Walla Walla County, Washington.
Protests or objections to approval of this application must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections; protests must be accompanied by a fifty ($50.00) dollar recording fee and filed with the Department of Ecology, at the address shown below, within thirty (30) days from
November 10, 2019.
STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY,
WATER RESOURCES PROGRAM- ERO
POB 47611, OLYMPIA, WA 985044611 (Pub. Nov. 3 & 10, 2019)