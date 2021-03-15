WALLA WALLA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT STATE OF WASHINGTON
STUDENT LOAN SOLUTIONS, LLC, a South Carolina limited
liability company,
No. X20-86911
Plaintiff,
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
v.
NICHOLAS A. CROGHAN;
TERRI L. CROGHAN,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: Terri L. CROGHAN,
DEFENDANT:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this Summons; which date was March 15, 2021,and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court and answer the Complaint of Plaintiff, Student Loan Solutions, LLC and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff, Dellwo, Roberts & Scanlon, P.S., at their office address stated below, and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court. The object of this action is to recover the sum of $20,207.80 plus accrued interest based upon a BANK OF AMERICA PRIVATE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT dated August 12, 2007 and the further sum of $4,221.42 plus accrued interest based upon BANK OF AMERICA PRIVATE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT dated November 30, 2007 plus its attorney fees incurred prior to February 3, 2020, its reasonable attorney fee pursuant to the terms of the agreements and its taxable cost. Dated this 26th day of February, 2021. DELLWO, ROBERTS & SCANLON, P.S. Robert C. Scanlon, WSBA #07493, Attorneys for Plaintiff, West 1124 Riverside Sutie 310, Spokane, WA 99201-1109, 509-624-4291 (Pub. Mar. 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12 & 19, 2021)