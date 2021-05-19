NOTICE OF BUDGET

COMMITTEE MEETING OF

MILTON-FREEWATER

UNIFIED SCHOOL

DISTRICT #7  DATE CHANGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the continuation of the April 26, 2021 Budget Committee of the Milton-Freewater Unified School District #7 will  be on Wednesday May 26, 2021 at Gib Olinger Elementary School, 1011 S. Mill Street Milton Freewater Oregon.  The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and is open to the public.  Due to the statewide Covid-19 restrictions, the District will follow social distancing and safety protocols.  (Pub. May 19, 2021)