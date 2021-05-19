NOTICE OF BUDGET
COMMITTEE MEETING OF
MILTON-FREEWATER
UNIFIED SCHOOL
DISTRICT #7 DATE CHANGE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the continuation of the April 26, 2021 Budget Committee of the Milton-Freewater Unified School District #7 will be on Wednesday May 26, 2021 at Gib Olinger Elementary School, 1011 S. Mill Street Milton Freewater Oregon. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and is open to the public. Due to the statewide Covid-19 restrictions, the District will follow social distancing and safety protocols. (Pub. May 19, 2021)