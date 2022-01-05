DISH Wireless proposes to build a 74-foot monopole Communications Tower/Structure at the approx. vicinity of 2301 Russell Creek Road, Walla Walla, Walla Walla County WA 99362. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Makinna Laymon, m.laymon@trileaf.com, 2121 W Chandler Blvd., Suite 108, Chandler, AZ, 85224, 480.850.0575.
(Pub. Jan. 5, 2022)
